3 held in Tripura have links with JMB operatives: Police

Agartala, April 5 Three persons who were arrested in Tripura on suspicion of being involved in anti-national activities, had links with the four individuals arrested in Bhopal on Sunday for their affiliation to the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), a police officer said on Tuesday.

Top central and Tripura intelligence officials continued their interrogation of Imran Hussain, 25, an Imam, Abul Kashem 32, a teacher, and Hamid Ali, a farmer, who were arrested on Sunday from Jatrapur, a village in Sepahijala district along India-Bangladesh border.

"We have found their close links with the Bhopal detainees and they also confessed that they are in alliance with the people arrested in Bhopal," a top police officer, who is a part of the investigating team, told on Tuesday night.

The police officer, however, declined to share more information, saying an investigation is underway.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad of Madhya Pradesh has arrested the four persons affiliated to the outlawed JMB from different areas of Bhopal on Sunday.

The three individuals in Tripura were booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Before their arrest, an intelligence team from Delhi came to Jatrapur village and in a joint operation with the Tripura police, arrested the three individuals.

