3 killed, 1 injured after car hits tree in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari

Three people were killed and another person was injured after the car in which they were travelling in hit a tree near Bishanpura village of Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district, an official said.

The accident occurred late on Thursday night and those who died were identified as Vinod Yadav (45), a resident of Kanora, Deepak Yadav (30), a resident of Sarsora, Narendra Yadav (27), a resident of Mohanpura. The injured has been identified as Sahib Singh Yadav and he has been to admitted Jhansi medical college.

Privthipur Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Santosh Patel said that there were a total of four people travelling in the car and they were returning to Prithvipur after partying. All of them were in an inebriated state.

On getting the information about the accident, the police rushed to the spot and tried to take out the bodies, but all the bodies were trapped in the car. After that they cut the car with a cutter and after 6 hours of effort, the bodies were taken out from the car and sent for post-mortem, he added.

The injured is undergoing treatment at Jhansi Medical College. According to the villagers, the car was running at a high speed and all the people were intoxicated. The driver lost control at the turning point and collided with the tree.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, on Friday, at least 11 persons were killed and scores more were injured after the bus they were travelling in collided head-on with a car near Jhallar police station in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

