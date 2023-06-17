3 killed, 7 injured in bus-truck collision in MP's Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 17 : At least three persons were killed, while seven others were injured in a collision between a dumper truck and a passenger bus that took place at Dev Puri Baba area in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Saturday.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, they said.

While talking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) Morena, Shailendra Singh Chauhan said, "A dumper and a passenger bus collided en route from Gwalior to Delhi. Three persons died and seven others have been injured. The injured have been admitted to the hospital."

"We are further looking into the incident," he added.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on May 31, four people, including a woman, were killed after a car caught fire following a collision with a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district.

According to police, the incident took place in Pokharni village under Timari police station limits in the district. There were four people travelling in the car and all of them died on the spot.

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot. They recovered the bodies and sent them to Timarni Health Community Center in the district.

