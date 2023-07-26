3 killed in J&K road accident

Jammu, July 26 Three people were killed in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred late Tuesday night.

“A private car going from Thathri to Gandoh rolled down into a deep gorge at Bamboo. Three persons were killed and one injured in this accident. A 14-year old boy injured in this accident has been shifted to hospital,” the police said.

A case has been registered.

