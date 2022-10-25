3 labourers run over by train in Delhi's Badli Industrial area

Three persons have been run over by a train between Badli Yard and Holambi in Delhi.

The bodies were found lying a little away from Badli station towards Holambi. The deceased were were identified as Mohd Hafiz, Mohd Shahrukh (both are relatives) and Riyazul. All of them are in the age bracket ranging from 19 to 21 years.

All of them were labourers working in the Badli Industrial area and residing in rented premises in Rana park, Village Siraspur of Delhi.

Station Master Badli conveyed the information about the unfortunate incident.

Initial enquiry revealed that these three and a fourth person Mohd Ehsaan, who also works and stays with them, had gone to a nearby park and were returning to their residence.

It is believed that they saw a train coming while crossing the railway track while simultaneously Shatabdi express came from another direction.

Upon spotting the train, they tried to run but were run over by the train. The fourth oerson, Mohd Ehsaan sat there between the two tracks and survived.

Relatives of the deceased have been contacted and they are likely to reach Delhi. Meanwhile, bodies have been shifted to Subzi Mandi Mortuary.

( With inputs from ANI )

