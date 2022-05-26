3 LeT terrorists killed in J-K's Kupwara

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were neutralized in an encounter in the Jumagund village of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The Police also recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition.

"All three terrorists killed, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Identification is being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered," Kashmir Zone Police quoted IGP Kashmir in a tweet.

The encounter began early morning today based on the specific input developed by Kupwara Police regarding the infiltration attempts of terrorists in Jumagund village.

Earlier on Wednesday, three terrorists of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed during an encounter in Baramulla.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that security forces have neutralised 22 Pakistani terrorists so far this year.

"We have neutralised three Pakistani terrorists of JeM. They were active in this area for the last 3-4 months and we were tracking them. One police personnel also got martyred. Till now this year, we have neutralised 22 Pakistani terrorists," Kumar said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor