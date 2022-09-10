3 more held in Moosewala murder case

New Delhi, Sep 10 In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police and Delhi Police Special Cell arrested three absconding sharp shooter involved in Sidhu Moosewala murder case from West Bengal.

DGP Punjab said that it was a joint operation between the Punjab and Delhi Police's Special Cell with the help of Central agencies which led to the arrest of Deepak alias Mundi and his associates Kapil Pandit and Rajender alias Joker.

"Deepak, Pandit and Rajinder have been arrested today by AGTF (Anti-Gangster Task Force team at West Bengal-Nepal border in the culmination of an intelligence-based operation. Deepak was the shooter in Bolero module, Pandit and Rajinder provided logistical support including weapons and hideouts," said the DGP.

