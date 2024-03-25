3 of a family attacked in Delhi over property dispute; one shot at

New Delhi, March 25 A man was allegedly shot at while his mother and sister sustained injuries after they were attacked by individuals in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area on Monday, an official said.

The official said that the prima facie motive seems to be property-related as the accused lives on the ground floor while the victims live on the first floor.

Police said that they have arrested two accused identified as Vivek and Umesh Devi.

Police said that a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at 8:42 a.m. on Monday at Mangolpuri police station regarding firing and a quarrel in F-Block near Ramleela Park following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the scene, the police team found a man, who was identified as Vinod, his mother Malti and his sister in injured condition.

“Vinod had suffered gunshot injuries and is critical. The injured were referred to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital,” said a senior police official.

The crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have also inspected the spot.

“Statement of injured sister was recorded and a case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 307, 323, 341 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC_ and 25/27/54/59 Arms Act has been registered,” said the DCP.

During the probe, Vivek and Umesh Devi were arrested and the weapon, which is a country-made pistol, was recovered.

--IANS

ssh/dan

