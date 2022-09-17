3 separate FIRs lodged after ACB raids, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's aide arrested

New Delhi, Sep 17 Delhi Police have registered three separate FIRs after Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths raided four locations linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan while they were probing some alleged irregularities in Delhi Waqf Board recruitment.

Apart from registration of FIRs, the police have arrested the AAP MLA's close aide Hamid Ali (54), a resident of Jamia Nagar in Arms Act case.

Notably, Khan was also arrested on Friday.

"One illegal weapon and some live cartridges were recovered from Hamid Ali's house. He was arrested in this case," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said.

The second FIR was registered against Kaushar Imam Siddique alias Laddan, a resident of Jogabai Extension, also under the Arms Act.

"A country-made pistol and three live rounds were recovered from his place. He is evading arrest," the senior official informed.

The third FIR was lodged for obstructing the raiding party of ACB in discharge of government work.

The police said that those people who were involved in obstruction were being identified.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Madhur Verma said the case pertains to financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of Delhi Waqf Board.

As alleged in the FIR, MLA Khan while working as Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board illegally recruited 32 persons violating all norms and government guidelines and with allegations of corruption and favouritism.

The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitment.

It was further alleged that as Chairman, Khan had rented out a number of properties of Delhi Waqf Board illegally with allegations of corruption and favoritism.

"He has allegedly misappropriated the funds of Delhi Waqf Board comprising grants in aid from Delhi Government," ACP Verma said.

During the ACB's raid at four locations, Rs 24 lakhs cash was recovered, as well as two illegal and unlicensed weapons along with cartridges and ammunition.

