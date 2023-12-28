3 smugglers held with 10 kg charas in Bihar's West Champaran

Patna, Dec 28 Three smugglers were arrested with 10 kg charas, valued at Rs 2 crore in the international market, from near the Nepal border in Bihar's West Champaran district on Thursday, police said.

West Champaran's SP Amarkesh D. said that the arrested accused are natives of the district and were smuggling the contraband from Nepal.

"We have received an input about three drug smugglers carrying contraband from Nepal. Accordingly, we laid a trap at a mango farm located at Mehdiyawari village under Manupual police station on Chanpatia road and arrested the accused. They were travelling on a bike.

"When we checked their belongings, we found 10 kg of charas from their possession," he said.

The trio, identified as Balister Mian, 62, of Maura village under Balthar police station, Abdulgani Mian of Sarkaul village under Inarwa village, and Kasim Alam, a native of Mehandiyadari village under Manuapul police station, were booked under the NDPS Act and further investigation is on.

