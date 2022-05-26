3 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Keran sector

Indian Army personnel on Thursday shot dead three terrorists in an encounter in forwarding areas of the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir, foiling an infiltration bid, officials said.

"Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt in forward areas of the Keran sector, culminating in the killing of 3 terrorists and recovery of 3 AK rifles, 1 pistol, 6 grenades and a large quantity of ammunition and stores related to IED," a defence spokesperson said.

"This is a clear indication of an intent to disrupt the peace and prosperity of locals, and the impending Amarnath Yatra," the defence spokesperson said.

( With inputs from ANI )

