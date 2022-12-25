30-bedded hospital to be built in Karadagi at a cost of Rs 8 crore: K'taka CM

The upgradation of Karadagi Primary Health Centre has been taken up in Karnataka's Karadagi and a 30-bedded hospital with facilities including Operation Theatre will be provided at a cost of Rs 8 crore, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for various development works and Yatri Nivas at Sri Veerabhadreshwara Swamy Kshethra at Karadagi in Savanur taluk on Saturday, he said for the sake of the rural population of Karadagi and surrounding areas, the PHCs in Hulaguru in Shiggaon taluk and Karadagi in Savanur taluk will be upgraded.

"A detailed development plan has been chalked out for Karadagi which included Valmiki Bhavan, Roads, Anganwadi, School, and Auditorium," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Karadagi Sree Kshethra is a sacred pilgrimage and a seat of power and devotees from Belagavi, Davangere, Shivamogga, and other places visit the place for darshan.

"As an MLA, I had constructed Prasada Bhavan, and now four dormitories and rooms will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore. An additional. Rs 1.5 crore will be sanctioned to build a Yatri Nivas. Apart from this, Rs 50 lakh has been released towards basic infrastructure. A sum of Rs one crore will be sanctioned for the construction of an auditorium in this shrine. All these programs are chalked out by the government to provide good facilities to the visiting devotees. As many as 834 houses had been sanctioned for Karadagi, and an additional 200 houses will be sanctioned soon," he said.

Bommai said that "dasoha" must take place on a big scale for people who come here for this shrine. Donations must be collected from devotees and make arrangements to distribute Prasada to the devotees daily.

"I enjoy a good relationship with Karadagi and the blessings of the god of Karadagi are always on me. None must misuse the money of Eranna of Karagadi and render service with devotion. The ongoing work for the development of this shrine must be done with dedication," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

