30 booked, 2 arrested for rash driving after Yogi decides to act tough

Lucknow, Dec 4 A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed concerned officials to seize vehicles and cancel licence of traffic violators, at least 30 rash drivers were booked and two of them arrested for driving together in a cavalcade and creating chaos on the Ayodhya highway.

The arrested men included a law student and a former employee of the high court.

The violators were driving together in 13 vehicles, including SUVs.

The complaint was lodged by Sub-Inspector Shashi Kapoor who, along with a team, was deployed near Kisan Path on November 30.

“The identified accused are Shekhar Kaushal, Harshit Gupta, Divyansh Awasthi, Harsh Yadav and Ashraf Khan. They were accompanied by unidentified 20-25 persons,” said ADCP (east) Syed Ali Abbas.

“The arrested persons were identified as Asar Ahmed Khan, 22, and Harshit Gupta ,23, both from Chinhat. While Asar is a law student, Gupta earlier worked in high court,” the ADCP said.

“All of them have been booked under sections 279 (negligent driving), 283 (obstruction in public place), and 336 (endangering life) of the IPC,” he said.

He said the act not only hindered traffic but also endangered the lives of commuters.

