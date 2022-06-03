30 women fall sick after gas leaked from Porus laboratories in Visakhapatnam

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 3, 2022 02:45 PM2022-06-03T14:45:06+5:302022-06-03T14:46:13+5:30

Around 30 women workers fell sick after a gas leaked from Porus laboratories Pvt Ltd company in Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam. ...

Around 30 women workers fell sick after a gas leaked from Porus laboratories Pvt Ltd company in Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam. At present all workers' health is stable, no casualties reported. We're carrying out the investigation, said SP Gowthami Sali. 

Earlier in April, six people were killed in the blast at the chemical manufacturing unit of Porus Laboratories Private Limited in Eluru district 

Tags :visakhapatnamAndhra Pradesh