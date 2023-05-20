300 kg heritage cannon stolen from outside police officers' mess in Chandigarh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 20 : Unidentified thieves stole a pre-Independence era bronze cannon weighing 300 kg from outside the Punjab Police officers' mess in Chandigarh, said officials.

According to the police, the theft of the bronze heritage cannon weighing 300 kg occurred on the intervening night of May 5-6.

The police also added that the pre-independence era cannon was stolen from the Punjab Police Sector 1 officers' mess in Chandigarh.

As per officials, the heritage cannon was stolen from the Punjab Police officers' mess which is located only a short distance away from the residences of the Chief ministers and secretariats of Punjab and Haryana.

"The secretariats of Punjab and Haryana and the residences of the Chief Ministers are only a short distance away. This entire area is considered to be the safest place in Chandigarh," the officials said.

According to information, Balwinder Singh, Commandant of the 82nd Battalion lodged an FIR at the Sector 3 police station.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

