30,000 Saudi Riyals seized at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 31 : The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday, detected foreign currency concealed in the luggage of a 22-year-old passenger at Hyderabad airport, officials said.

The passenger, identified as Syed Farhan (22), was travelling to Sharjah on Indigo flight no. 6E-1421, an official statement said.

According to officials, the CISF team detected 30,000 (thirty thousand) Saudi Riyals kept in his trolley bag between the clothing layers.

Further, it stated that the foreign currency and his other belongings had been handed over to the RGIA customs for further action.

