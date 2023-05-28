32-year-old man found dead in Mumbai's Kandivali: Police

May 28, 2023

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], May 28 : A case of the suspected murder of a 32-year-old man is reported in Mumbai's Kandivali area, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Manoj Chauhan and his body has been sent for postmortem, said DCP Ajay Kumar Bansal.

The process of FIR registration is underway and simultaneously police are conducting a detailed investigation into the matter, he said

Only after investigation, the exact cause behind the death will be apparent, added the police official.

