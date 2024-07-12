35 BLOs suspended in Gurugram for negligence in election work

Gurugram, July 12 District Election Officer (DEO) and Deputy Commissioner Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav has ordered the suspension of 35 booth-level officers (BLO) for negligence in the special campaign being run to add and remove names from the voter list on Friday.

This includes 22 BLOs of the Gurgaon Assembly, 07 of the Pataudi Assembly, 04 of the Sohna Assembly and 02 of the Badshahpur Assembly.

Yadav said that as per the guidelines of the Chief Electoral Officer of Haryana, the BLOs had to complete the work of home-to-home verification according to their booth by July 4, but 35 BLOs related to the four assemblies have been negligent by not completing the election work on time.

He informed that the concerned SDM had sent a proposal to the District Election Officer for disciplinary action. Based on this action has been taken against them.

"The employees who do not take the election work seriously will not be spared. Make sure to strictly follow the instructions of the Election Commission. The Election Commission of India can also terminate the service of such employees," he said.

