35 students from West Bengal evacuated from Manipur

Kolkata(West Bengal) [India], May 10 : West Bengal government on Tuesday evacuated 35 stranded students from violence-hit Mpur, said the authorities. They were brought back to their home state by flight which landed in Kolkata at 8:00 pm.

The State Government has arranged transit accommodation for them and the onward journey.

Clashes erupted in Mpur a week ago after the high court directed the state government to consider including the majority Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

After the violence, many states started evacuating their residents from Mpur. Uttar Pradesh government said that till May 9, 62 students who were stranded in Mpur safely returned home. As many as 136 students were reported to be stranded in Mpur, including 52 students from IIT Mpur, 47 students from NIT Imphal, and 30 students from Sports University, among others.

According to UP CMO, in the next two days, the government plans to send all of the students to their homes safely. The government has set up a 24x7 control room 1070 to help the students of the state and their families stranded in Mpur.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Left parties of Mpur met on Tuesday with Mpur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday to make suggestions and to bring about an amicable solution for restoring normalcy in the state.

The delegation was led by CPI(M) Mpur State Committee secretary Kshetrimayum Santa and was attended by secretariat member Sarat Salam, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader RK Amusana, L Sotinkumar, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) secretary Kangjam Manoranjan and All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) secretary Khomdram Gyaneshwor.

Governor of Mpur Anusuiya Uikey urged the Mpur Left Party delegation to contribute to the state's peace and tranquillity.

The Left parties delegation demanded that relief materials be distributed to the 50 thousand people in the various relief camps irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

They also demanded the immediate rescue and evacuation of people hiding in places.

