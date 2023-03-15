4 Corps GOC calls on Arunachal Governor; discusses security

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), [India] March 15 : The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 4 Corps, Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on Wednesday.

They discussed various issues related to security and goodwill projects of the Indian Army in the western sector of the state.

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor, who had also served as the GOC of 4 Corps in 2009, emphasized maintaining alertness and elan (enthusiasm) of the troops deployed in western Arunachal Pradesh.

He appreciated the Army's contribution towards the well-being and security of the people living in and around the deployment areas of the 4 Corps.

The Governor appreciated the effort made by Hq 4 Corps for motivating and providing assistance to the local youth in the Agniveer recruitment process as well as orgzing awareness and motivational camps and pre-recruitment rallies for the recruitment of local youth in different parts of the State.

The Governor suggested that combined efforts be made by the Army and State for goodwill projects in the border areas to strengthen the bonhomie with the local population.

He said that the focus should be on providing assistance in the health and education sectors.

The GOC, 4 Corps briefed the Governor on various issues including defence readiness and goodwill projects of the Indian army.

Lt Gen DS Rana, GOC, 4 Corps presented a book 'TWO DECADES THAT SHAPED PLA AS WE KNOW TODAY' which he has written to the Governor. .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor