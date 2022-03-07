4 dead in Telangana coal mine mishap

Hyderabad, March 7 Four persons died after they were buried alive in a mishap at a mine in Ramagundam on Monday.

The victims include three coal miners and a manager of the government-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), officials said.

The mishap occurred following a roof collapse in the mine as coal was being brought to the surface, company officials said. The miners were busy in coal excavation works at the time of accident, eyewitnesses said.

The SCCL authorities immediately launched rescue operations and several injured persons have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

Ramagundam, in Peddapalli district, is around 250 kms away from state capital Hyderabad.

