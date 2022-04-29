4 die in two separate road accidents in Bihar

Patna, April 29 Four persons were killed in separate road accidents in two districts of Bihar, police said on Friday.

The first accident occurred in Bihar's Banka district on Thursday night when an interstate luxury bus overturned at Dhaka village located on Bhagalpur-Hansdiha state highway. One person died and more than 25 passengers were injured in the accident.

The deceased was identified as Raju Kumar, driver of the bus. The injured persons were admitted in Banka Sadar hospital. Some of the injured passengers were said to be in critical condition and they were referred to Bhagalpur medical college and hospital.

Three of the injured passengers belong to Banka district while other injured passengers are from Jharkhand. The bus was on its way from Silliguri to Ranchi and majority of the passengers were returning after visiting Darjeeling and Gangtok. Siliguri is the place which connects these two hill stations in the eastern side of Himalayas.

According to an official of Dhaka police station, the driver of the bus dozed off for a few seconds which led to mishap.

The second road accident occurred on NH 27 at Bathna Bazar in Gopalganj district when three members of a family riding on a bike met was hity by an unidentified vehicle around 10 p.m. on Thursday. The impact of the collision was such that all three bikers died on the spot. The deceased were returning from a 'Tilak' function.

The deceased were identified as Guddu Kumar, Chandan Kumar and Chotu Kumar. All are native of Bhorichak village under Kuchaikot police station.

