4 killed as truck mows down pedestrians in Bihar

Patna, April 1 At least four people were killed in Bihar's Purnea district after a truck driver mowed down pedestr as he was trying to flee from an earlier accident spot, an official said on Saturday.

Following the second accident on Friday night, local residents managed to catch the driver and brutally assaulted him before handing him over to the police.

The victims were identified as Mohammad Sarbul Alam, Mohammad Hafiz Sabbir, Hafiz Ruvaid and Dipak Kumar.

"The driver of the truck met with an accident at one place. He tried to flee from the spot. While doing so, he mowed down half a dozen persons at different places. The driver was nabbed from Amaur block. We have also seized the vehicle," said Aditya Kumar, SDPO of Bayasi renge.

The driver is currently admitted at the Purnea medical college and hospital.

