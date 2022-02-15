4 killed while clicking selfies on railway track in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 15 Four youths were killed while they were reportedly clicking selfies on a railway track near the Basai-Dhankot railway station in Gurugram on Tuesday evening, the police said.

The police said that as per an initial probe, it has emerged that the four youths were busy clicking selfies on the tracks when they were hit by a train.

The incident took place at 5.15 pm when the Jan Shatabdi Express, which was going from Sarai Rohilla in Delhi to Ajmer, was crossing the Basai-Dhankot railway station.

The deceased are yet to be identified, the police said. The Government Railway Police (GRP), which is investigating the incident, said all four died on the spot.

"According to people who were present nearby, they had come on a scooter and after parking it near the railway line, they were clicking selfies on their phones when they were hit by the train," a police officer said.

The police said they are trying to trace the families of the victims. The bodies have been sent to the mortuary at the general hospital here for further investigation.

