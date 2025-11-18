4 militants arrested in Manipur; 41 acres of illegal poppy cultivation destroyed

Imphal, Nov 18 Security forces, in joint operations, have arrested four hardcore militants and destroyed an additional 41 acres of illegal poppy cultivation across different districts of Manipur over the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

A police official said the four militants were arrested from Imphal West district and belong to different factions of the outlawed United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP).

Three mobile phones, SIM cards and Aadhaar cards were recovered from their possession, and the militants are currently being interrogated.

In a separate operation, security forces arrested one individual, Thangjam Thoungamba Meitei alias Chingshang (26), from Imphal East district.

Based on his disclosure, a .38 pistol with one magazine was recovered from the foothills of Tiger Camp village in the district.

The official said that, as part of intensified anti-narcotics crackdowns, Central and state security forces on Monday destroyed 41 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Manipur's mountainous Tengnoupal and Kangpokpi districts.

During the operation, 18 huts were burnt, and seven bags of fertilizers, three bags of salt, one temporary irrigation system and three chemical spraying pumps were also destroyed.

According to officials, the 41 acres of poppy fields destroyed had the potential to yield more than 278 kg of opium, worth several crores of rupees. With the latest operation, the security forces in joint operations have destroyed 527 acres of illegal poppy cultivation since November 11 across four districts -- Kangpokpi, Ukhrul, Tengnoupal and Senapati.

The total destroyed acreage could have yielded over 3,583 kg of opium, valued at several hundred crores of rupees, officials said.

Meanwhile, security forces continue extensive crackdowns against militants, with search operations and area domination drives underway in fringe, mixed-populated and vulnerable areas across districts.

A total of 115 checkpoints have been set up across Manipur in both valley and hill districts, to curb illegal movement of inimical elements and suspicious vehicles.

Security forces have also been providing escorts to vehicles, including trucks carrying essential commodities, along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37).

Strict security arrangements and convoy protection continue in sensitive stretches to ensure the safe movement of vehicles.

Manipur Police has urged the public not to believe rumours and to be wary of fake videos on social media.

“The veracity of any circulation of unfounded videos or audio clips may be confirmed from the Central Control Room. Uploading and circulating fake posts on social media will attract legal action,” the police statement warned.

