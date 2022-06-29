4 NSUI members arrested for creating ruckus outside Nadda's residence get bail

New Delhi, June 29 A Delhi Court has granted bail to four members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), who were allegedly created a ruckus outside the residence of BJP President J.P. Nadda.

"Keeping in view the role of applicants, their clear antecedents as well as the fact that the main accused has been admitted to bail, the applicants are also entitled to bail on the ground of parity," stated the Vacation Bench of Manjusha Wadhwa in the order dated June 28.

Accordingly, the court granted bail to Anushesh Sharma, Pranav Pandey, Jagdeep Singh, Sarvottam Rana on a personal bond of Rs 30,000 each with one surety of like amount.

They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 188,146,147,149,278,285,307,436,120B IPC for charges such as rioting, disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant, unlawful assembly, attempt to murder, etc.

The counsel appearing for the applicants, submitted that they had simply participated in agitation on June 21 outside the house of Nadda and had no intention to kill anybody. It is further submitted that the applicants have no criminal antecedents and have been falsely implicated in the present case. He argued that one of the main accused Vishal Chaudhary, who had wrapped khakhi short pants on edge of two sticks and put them on fire, and placed them on the gate of the bungalow, was granted bail on June 25.

He added that the applicants were only raising slogans behind the two main accused persons.

Public Prosecutor did not oppose the arguments and also not dispute that the applicants have not caused any damage to the property or injury to any person during the incident.

The CCTV footage was also shown to the court.

Granting the bail after hearing the submissions, the court also directed the accused persons not to tamper with evidence or threaten witnesses in any manner, and not to leave the jurisdiction of Delhi NCR without permission of the court.

It also asked them not to involve in any offence of similar in nature.

