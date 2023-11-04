4,000 farmers committed suicide during Siddaramaiah’s last tenure as CM: K’taka BJP President

Vijayapura, Nov 4 Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday alleged that 4,000 farmers in the state had committed suicide during Siddaramaiah's previous tenure as Chief Minister.

"In the past five months since he became Chief Minister again, more than 50 farmers have killed themselves,” Kateel told reporters in Vijayapura.

The BJP state president went on to allege that in Vijayapura district alone 18 farmers committed suicide.

"Amid the drought situation, it is not important for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to prioritise the interests of the farmers. He is busy arranging breakfast meetings. The government has not given compensation for the families of farmers who ended their lives. The series of suicides of farmers are reported in the state. The farmer is distraught in drought situations.

"But, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems unbothered. He is not thinking about it. If the farmers are protected, then only it is possible for Siddaramaiah to save his post. If he continues to neglect farmers, he will lose the post," he added.

Kateel maintained that Siddaramaiah’s utmost priority is to save his chair.

"He is totally engrossed in saving it. There is no thought of saving farmers by either Siddaramaiah or the Congress party. "

Objecting to Siddaramaiah's remark to get an appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all party leaders' delegation, Kateel alleged that the Chief Minister does not know the administration.

"He has been in the Chief Minister’s post for the second time and finance minister twice. For the release of the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) funds there are guidelines. When B.S. Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister, the state was hit by floods. He went to the doorsteps and distributed Rs 5 lakh cheques to the victims.

"It is the responsibility of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to distribute compensation immediately. But, he is carrying out politics during the drought period," he charged.

