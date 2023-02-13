4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Sikkim

An earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Sikkim on Monday morning. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred northwest of Yuksom in Sikkim around 4.15am. People in the neighbouring West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat and Morigaon districts also felt the tremor, besides those in Sonitpur on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra river.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 04:15:04 IST, Lat: 27.81 & Long: 87.71, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 70 km NW of Yuksom, Sikkim, India," the NCS informed in a tweet. Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of 4 magnitude hit the central part of Assam , an official bulletin said. There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, it said.