45 people test positive for Omicron in Tamil Nadu so far

As many as 45 people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, said State Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

The Minister said that 129 samples have been given to the National Institute of Virology for testing and 16 people are undergoing treatment.

Addressing a press conference, the Health Minister said that all these patients are asymptomatic and had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The cases of coronavirus are rising in Chennai. 15 thousand RTPCR tests were done in Chennai last week per day but on Tuesday alone 23,000 tests were conducted in Chennai and they will be ramped up in the coming days," he said.

The Minister further said that 194 people tested positive for the COVID in Chennai yesterday and it is spreading rapidly.

"We started containment zones. In the Ashok Nagar area, 10 more people have been tested and this zone is containment zone street. Sanitisation program is being conducted in this area."

The Tamil Nadu Health Minister and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan also inspected the Ashok Nagar COVID-19 containment zone.

The Minister also appealed to the people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"This Sunday is the 17th mega vaccination camp in our state. 1600 camps in Chennai alone to be made for mega vaccination camp. Our target is to vaccinate 2.5 lakh people in the 17th mega vaccination drive. Chennai is targeting 100 per cent vaccination and people should cooperate with us," said Subramanian.

He further said that the state has administered 86 per cent single-dose and 58 per cent of the people are fully vaccinated.

Further talking about the facilities, Subramanian said, "In Chennai, there are three places with 500 bedded facilities ready focussing on omicron variant. The Chief Minister has advised us to use trade centres as COVID care centre like we used in the second wave. The process is under process and within four to five days it will be ready."

On students' vaccination, he said that as of now officials are retrieving data of students under 15 to 18 years and from January 10 front line warriors will be vaccinated as per preference.

He further urged people to wear masks, to maintain social distance and to sanitise.

Meanwhile, Chennai Police released an order on Tuesday on the restriction of New Year celebrations in hotels and public places.

The Minister further said that on December 31, Chief Minister MK Stalin will hold a meeting on COVID-19 restrictions and will decide the next course of action.

( With inputs from ANI )

