45-yr-old man murdered in Delhi, 2 held

New Delhi, March 6 Two people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing a 45-year-old man in the outskirts of Delhi, police said.

The accused were identified as Bobby, 23, and Ramniwas, 27, both residents of UP's Aligarh.

DCP Brijendra Kumar Yadav said a call was received at SP Badli police station on Saturday afternoon regarding a dead body inside a shanty near lower GTK road.

"On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and found a dead body of a man whose throat was slit and bore injuries on forehead," he said, adding that after local enquiry, the identity of the deceased was revealed as Rajbeer.

Police registered a case of murder and launched investigations. Bobby and Ramniwas were identified as suspects and arrested after it came to be known that they had a heated argument with Rajbeer 5-6 days back.

