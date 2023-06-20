4th Education Working Group Meeting begins in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 : The 4th Education Working Group meeting (EdWG) commenced on Tuesday in Pune to final outcome documents to be presented at the Education Ministers meeting on June 22, 2023.

The meeting was chaired by G-20 India Chair and Secretary, Department of Higher Education K Sanjay Murthy, with the Secretary of, the Department of School Education and Literacy, Sanjay Kumar, and Secretary, of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Atul Kumar Tiwari as Alternate Chairs.

Deliberations with the G20 delegates on the draft ministerial declaration took place on day one of the 4th EdWG meetings.

"The International Organisations (IOs) UNICEF, OECD, and UNESCO presented the education working group report. G20 members and invited countries appreciated the sustained efforts of the Indian Presidency and IOs for having put together the education policies and programs by setting a common agenda for the group in a comprehensive manner through the EdWG Report and Compendium," the Ministry of Education said.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Chief Coordinator, of India's G20 Presidency emphasized that India, as the world's largest democracy, is being considered a source of solutions for global and local challenges.

He highlighted the valuable exchange of best practices in the previous three EdWG meetings held in Chennai, Amritsar, and Bhubaneswar, focusing on tech-enabled learning, research and collaboration, and the future of work. The Fourth and final meeting will address the theme of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN). He further added that India is focused on driving towards an inclusive international order that works together despite ideological differences for sustainable global good.

K Sanjay Murthy extended a warm welcome to all the delegates attending the 4th EdWG meeting.

He shared that the exchange of experiences and best practices witnessed during the EdWG meetings will pave the way for targeted actions aimed at ensuring fundamental literacy for every child.

He also highlighted the importance of the previous three meetings and expressed appreciation towards the G20 delegates for the enthusiastic participation witnessed in all past EdWG events.

On the side-lines of the 4th EdWG, a meeting and seminar were held on the theme 'Ensuring Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, especially in the context of Blended Learning.' Additionally, a multimedia exhibition is being held at Savitribai Phule Pune University from June 17 to 23.

"With over 12,000 attendees and 80+ exhibitors, the exhibition provides an opportunity to showcase FLN-related initiatives. Notable participants in the exhibition include NCERT, IKS (Indian Knowledge System), Microsoft, Nipun Bharat initiative, Indonesia, UNICEF, UNESCO, and many others," the release stated.

G20 Delegates also participated in a Heritage Walk of Pune City which included visits to Shaniwar Wada, Lal Mahal, and Nana Wada to experience the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra.

In addition, International Day of Yoga celebrations will be arranged to give G20 delegates, an opportunity to do Yoga for a healthy mind and soul.

