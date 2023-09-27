5 arrested for usurping NRI's land in Gurugram using fake documents

Gurugram, Sep 27 A special investigation team (SIT) of the Gurugram police has arrested five people, including a Haryana Police Assistant Sub-Inspector and a contractual worker of Delhi's Tehsil office, for usurping an NRI's land in Gurugram worth Rs 40 crore, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, in a planned manner, had taken over the land of the NRI in their name by pretending to buy the land worth about Rs 40 crore for Rs 6.6 crore, police said.

The land of more than 1.5 acres was located at Bagumpur Khatola village on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and was usurped using fake documents, investigations revealed.

Based on a complaint by NRI Puran Manchanda, the SIT investigated the case and arrested the suspects – Subhash Chand, advocate Toni Yadav, Sanjay Goswami - a contractual record keeper at Delhi's Kalkaji Tehsil office, Bheem Singh Rathi, who had forged the land documents, and ASI Pradeep, posted at Economic Office Wing of the Gurugram police, who had allegedly taken a bribe from the suspects.

The investigation team has registered a separate case of corruption against the ASI during the probe, the police said.

A case was registered against the suspects under Sections 120-B, 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the IPC at the Badshahpur police station.

According to the police, complainant Manchanda filed a complaint against all the suspects on March 1, 2022, for allegedly forging the land documents to grab his land. During the investigation, the police found that the suspects had forged the original General Power of Attorney (GPA) record of the land and prepared fake GPA and other documents with the help of Goswami, who took Rs 5 lakh for changing the land record.

Following this, the accused grabbed the land and got the land registered fraudulently based on those documents in the name of Vinod. For preparing fake documents of the GPA, the suspects also made fake witnesses including Major P.K. Mehta, who had died in a helicopter crash in the year 2001 and advocate Sandeep, whose signature on the GPA was faked by Tony Yadav, police said.

Thereafter, based on the fake GPA, the accused transferred the 15 Kanal 02 Marla land of the complainant in the name of Vinod which was mentioned by Rathi, Shail Narang and Aum Bhati.

During the investigation, it was also found that ASI Pradeep, posted in the EOW branch, was found to be taking money from the accused to benefit them.

The accused have been produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

"Gurugram police works on the policy of zero tolerance in corruption. Therefore, if any police officer is found involved in any manner in any kind of matters, strict action will be taken against him promptly," Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora said.

