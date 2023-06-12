5 injured in Manipur encounter

Imphal, June 12 At least five persons were injured in a gun battle between a Village Defence Force (VDF) and a group of militants at Khamenlok along the border of Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts in Manipur on Monday, police said.

Police officials said that the five injured were admitted to a Imphal hospital, where the condition of one is stated to be critical.

After the gun fight broke out between the VDF and the militants, security forces rushed to the area and then the armed militants managed to flee.

There were reports that a militant was killed in the firing but officials were yet to confirm it.

No major incidents of violence have been reported in the past three days from any district. With seven to 12 hours relaxations, curfew remained in force in 11 of the 16 districts of Manipur, while internet services have been suspended in the entire state since May 3.



sc/vd

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor