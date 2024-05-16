5 killed in Rajasthan road accident

Jaipur, May 16 At least five persons were killed while five others sustained injuries as two SUVs collided head-on at Jamwa Ramgarh in Rajasthan's Jaipur district on Thursday, the police said.

While four persons died on the spot, one individual succumbed to wounds at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur later, a police officer said.

According to the police, the family of one Santosh Kumar, from Uttar Pradesh, was returning after offering prayers at Khatu Shyam Temple when their vehicle collided with an SUV.

"Santosh Kumar (50) along with his wife Pushpa Devi (48), son Surajbhan (22) and daughter Koyal (18) offered prayers at Khatu Shyam and were returning to Uttar Pradesh when their vehicle collided with another SUV which had six persons. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident happened due to overspeeding," the police officer said.

