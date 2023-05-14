5 non-locals injured in road accident on Srinagar-Jammu highway
By IANS | Published: May 14, 2023 10:21 AM 2023-05-14T10:21:03+5:30 2023-05-14T10:30:38+5:30
Srinagar, May 14 Five non-locals were injured on Sunday in a road accident on Srinagar-Jammu highway in J&K's Anantnag district.
Police said that a vehicle carrying passengers went out of the driver's control and turned turtle at Shamsipora in Anantnag district on the highway.
"Five non-locals injured in this accident have been shifted for treatment to government medical college hospital in Anantnag town," police said.
