5-year-old drowns in swimming pool in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, July 6 A five-year-old boy drowned after falling into a swimming pool at an apartment building in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred at a luxury apartment in Puppalaguda under Narsingi Police Station limits on Tuesday night but it came to light on Thursday.

Devansh, while playing with his friends near the swimming pool on the third floor, accidentally fell into it.

The child’s father Ravi, a software engineer, rushed to the pool and shifted him to the hospital. However, he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

A case has been registered at Narsingi Police Station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. Further investigations are on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor