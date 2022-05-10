50 NDRF teams on readiness for Bengal, Odisha, Andhra for 'Asani'

New Delhi, May 10 A total of 50 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have earmarked for West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh in view of the Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani.

According to the NDRF officials, 22 teams have already been deployed on the ground while 28 self-contained teams are on alert within the states to tackle the situation as Asani approaches the north Andhra Pradesh coast.

Out of 22 deployed teams, 12 teams have been deployed at the coastal districts of West Bengal, nine teams in coastal Andhra Pradesh, and one team in Odisha's Balasore district.

The NDRF personnel are conducting awareness drives about do's and don'ts during cyclone and persuading people living on the coast line to shift to safer place/cyclone shelters.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture in the sea for next 48 hours. The IMD is updating the situation to the people through the messages on social media.

The NDRF headquarters is closely monitoring developments and all efforts are being taken to ensure zero casualties and minimum damage to life and property, the officials added.

