50.32 pc of rural households in Tripura received tap water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission

Tripura has crossed the national average covering 50.32 per cent of rural households with drinking water tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme, said the state Drinking Water and Sanitation (DWS) Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala, Chowdhury said, "Tripura has secured the 16th rank among all the states of the country and bagged the fifth position in the north-east region for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, a central scheme that ensures potable water supply to each and every household. So far, the state has covered 3,82,475 households which is 50.32 per cent of the targeted household with tap water connection (FHTC) under the programme."

Taking note of the state's performance, the Ministry of Jal Shakti has rewarded the Tripura government Rs 100 crore, he added.

According to the Chowdhury, Tripura has crossed the national average. "While the national average is 48 per cent, the state has covered above 50 per cent targeted households," he added.

The state minister further said that the Tripura government's DWS department has been working in a mission mode to provide tap water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission since 2019 across the state and till April 15 last, 3,82,475 households got connections.

"In total, there are 7,60,052 households in rural areas across the state. Before the implementation of JJM, 24,502 houses received tap water connections. After JJM was implemented, 3,57,973 households received water connections. Altogether, 3,82,475 households got the connection which is 50.30 per cent in total," he said.

Apart from water connections, Chowdhury said "A total of 915 Iron Removal Plants (IRPs) are functional currently while more 1300 to come up in next few days. There are 2,220 deep tubes well at present and more 1200 to come up, existing 3,758 mini-tube well and more 2500 to be prepared."

He further said that there are 463 localities where supplying piped drinking water is difficult. Hence, the DWS department had arranged 205 tankers to provide the people of those hamlets with safe drinking water.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor