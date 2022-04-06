50:50 Ratio to be followed in CBSE Term 1 & 2 exams, board clarifies the doubts

A fake circular was doing rounds on social media, related to CBSE marking scheme in which it was claimed that the board is going to give only 30% weightage term I exams and 70% will be given to term II. But CBSE on Tuesday clarified all the rumors and declared the circular fake. CBSE Spokesperson Rama Sharma said, "The circular regarding weightage of term-1, 2 examinations is fake."

The fake circular mentioned that CBSE term 1 weightage is going to reduce considering the problems faced by the students "The weightage of term-1 and 2 examinations will be around 30 and 70 percent respectively," the fake circular stated.

Board said Term 1 and Term 2 to have equal weight

CBSE had conducted all the Term I exams in offline mode. BSE term 1 exam question papers had multiple-choice questions (MCQ). While Term II exam will begin on April 26, 2022. CBSE term 2 board exam Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted on 50% syllabus. The papers will include both objective and subjective questions.