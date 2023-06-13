5.4-magnitude quake jolts Delhi-NCR

By IANS | Published: June 13, 2023 02:03 PM 2023-06-13T14:03:02+5:30 2023-06-13T14:15:09+5:30

New Delhi, June 13 An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted Delhi-NCR and neighbouring areas on ...

5.4-magnitude quake jolts Delhi-NCR | 5.4-magnitude quake jolts Delhi-NCR

5.4-magnitude quake jolts Delhi-NCR

Next

New Delhi, June 13 An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted Delhi-NCR and neighbouring areas on Tuesday.

According to officials, the earthquake struck at 1.33 p.m. and it originated near the remote village of Gandoh Bhalessa in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82, Depth: 6 Km ,Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India," the National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.


ssh/ksk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : National centre for seismology National centre for seismology jammu Jammu And Kashmir Lok Sabha Election 2019 New Delhi New Delhi Lok Sabha Jammu University Srinagar Jammu National Highway Tourism Jammu Jammu Division Vaishno Devi Jammu New Delhi District