549 children reunited, over 200 rescued: An account of Railways’ ‘life-saving’ act in January

New Delhi, Feb 16 The Indian Railways, over the years, has played a pivotal role in ferrying people and commercial goods from one part of the country to the other.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), a dedicated unit for safeguarding rail passengers, has done a remarkable job over the recent years, rightfully earning the goodwill of the travellers.

The national carrier did a marvelous in January this year, as it achieved many milestones and set new benchmarks in providing not just safe and secure, but also comfortable and convenient journey to lakhs of passengers.

Sharing data of its ‘life-saving’ acts, the Railways on Friday informed that it reunited close to 550 children with their estranged family, saved lives of more than 200 individuals under ‘Jeevan Raksha’, and also cracked down on the hooligan elements and seized narcotics worth more than Rs 4 crore in January 2024.

Railways’ rescue acts

* Under the mission 'Nanhe Faristey', RPF played a pivotal role in reuniting more than 549 children with their families. These children were separated from their families for various reasons.

* Under 'Operation Jeevan Raksha', the RPF's swift action saved the lives of 233 passengers who had accidentally fallen while de-boarding or boarding moving trains, narrowly avoiding being caught under the wheels at platforms and railway tracks.

* The RPF launched the 'Meri Saheli' initiative for the safety of women passengers. About 229 'Meri Saheli' teams attended 13,615 trains and provided security assurance to 4.1 lakh lady passengers.

* Under 'Operation Uplabdh', the RPF swooped down on touts and arrested 379 individuals in January and took legal action against them as per the law. Additionally, they seized future reserved railway tickets valued at Rs 44.46 lakh.

* Under 'Operation NARCOS', RPF arrested 76 individuals and seized narcotics valued at Rs 4.13 crore in January. These criminals were handed over to government agencies.

* Under 'Operation Yatri Suraksha', the RPF arrested 225 criminals involved in offences against passengers, delivering them to the concerned GRP/police for taking onward legal action.

* Under 'Operation Satark', the RPF seized illegal tobacco products and illegal liquor worth Rs 30.15 lakh, apprehending 86 individuals.

