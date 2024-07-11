55 drunk drivers sent to jail in Hyderabad in 10 days

Hyderabad, July 11 As many as 55 drunk drivers, caught in Hyderabad Police Commissionerate limits, were sent to jail during the last 10 days, police said on Thursday.

A total of 1,614 motorists who were driving the vehicles in a drunken state were booked from July 1 to July 10, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, P. Viswa Prasad said.

The police filed 992 charge sheets (including previous cases) in various courts and the same were disposed of.

As many as 55 drunk drivers were sentenced to imprisonment from one to 15 days. Further, eight driving licenses were also suspended.

The Magistrates have imposed a fine of Rs 21.36 lakh on all the violators.

Of the overall cases, maximum cases were booked against two-wheelers (1346). During the last 10 days, 79 motorists with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) exceeding 200 mg/100 ml of blood were caught which is well beyond the permissible limit of less than 30 mg/100mL.

The violators, who committed the offence under section 185 of MV Act, were also counselled at the TTIs of Goshamahal and Begumpet.

The Additional Commissioner said the traffic police were continuing its drive against drunk drivers to ensure road safety.

"The motorists should remember that alcohol hampers vision due to dizziness and it also dampens fear and incite humans to take risks. All these factors while driving result in accidents and many times it proves fatal," he said.

Drunk driving is an offence under section 185 of the MV Act. The punishment is a penalty of Rs 10,000 and/or 6 months imprisonment. The driving licenses will be suspended for three months and above or permanently.

