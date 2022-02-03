5G: DSLSA withdraws plea seeking Rs 20 lakh fine from Juhi Chawla

New Delhi, Feb 3 The Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) on Thursday withdrew its plea seeking the execution of the order directing actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla and two others to deposit Rs 20 lakh fine in connection with a lawsuit challenging 5G wireless network technology.

Before the bench of Justice Bansal, the DSLSA' s counsel Saurabh Kansal informed that they wish to withdraw the execution petition in good faith as Chawla has voluntarily agreed to campaign for the committee.

Accordingly, the court allowed the legal authority to withdraw the plea. "The execution petition is dismissed as withdrawn," the bench said.

The DSLSA, on January 21, had approached the court seeking the execution of the order, in which Chawla and two others were directed to deposit the Rs 20 lakh fine.

On January 27, the Delhi High Court had reduced the costs imposed on Juhi Chawla from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 2 lakh after the cine star volunteered to work with DSLSA for the cause of marignalised women and children.

The bench also had expunged the adverse remarks made against Chawla by the single-judge J.R. Midha who had said in his order that the suit by Chawla was frivolous and filed for publicity.

On June 4 last year, Justice J.R. Midha had dismissed her lawsuit against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country. Her plea stated the levels of RF radiation are 10 to 100 times greater than the existing levels. It also claimed that the 5G wireless technology can be a potential threat to provoke irreversible and serious effects on humans and it could also permanently damage the earth's ecosystems.

The court had held that the suit filed by Chawla and two others were defective, non-maintainable, and also contained unverified and vexatious assertions and also imposed the fine.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor