6-month-old killed, 5 injured after being hit by police vehicle in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 15 In a shocking incident, a six-month-old girl was killed and five other,s including two children, were injured after their car was hit by a Haryana Police Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) in Gurugram on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at Gwal Pahari Road which connects Gurugram-Faridabad Road in Gurugram around 11.30 am when the car was hit head-on by the ERV driver, coming from the wrong direction.

An FIR has been registered against the ERV's driver who managed to escape the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.

Vishwajeet, a resident of Delhi, said he, along with his wife Kajal, son Avi and daughter Saavi, and relatives Babita, Rinku, and Priyank, were going to Delhi from Faridabad when their car was hit by the police vehicle.

The complainant, who was driving, alleged that despite appeals for help, the cops fled the spot leaving all the injured behind.

The critically injured Saavi was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, Vishwajeet told reporters.

An FIR has been registered against the ERV driver under the Indian Penal Code's Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), 427 (mischief causing damage), and 304A (causing death by negligence) at the DLF Phase-1 police station, officials said.

"A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the errant ERV driver. Further investigation as per the prescribed law will be initiated against the guilty. He will be arrested soon," Gurugram police spokesman Subhash Boken said.

