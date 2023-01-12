6 of a family killed in cylinder blast in Haryana's Panipat
Six members of a family were killed in an explosion caused by leakage in a gas cylinder in Haryana's Panipat on Thursday, police said.
Police said a preliminary probe suggests six members died due to suffocation.
"The explosion occurred when a family member lit a stove to make tea," Dharambir Kharab, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Panipat said.
Police said the post-mortem on the deceased will ascertain the cause of death.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the accident, police said, adding that a forensic team was also visaited the spot.
More details are awaited.
