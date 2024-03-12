6 Pakistani Nationals Arrested with Drugs Worth Rs 480 Crores Near Gujarat Coast

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in collaboration with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), apprehended six Pakistani nationals off the coast of Gujarat’s Porbandar in the Arabian Sea. The joint operation resulted in the seizure of drugs valued at over Rs 480 crores.

According to reports, the Pakistani nationals were arrested aboard a boat carrying the substantial drug haul near Porbandar and are currently being transported to the Porbandar along with the confiscated narcotics.

In an overnight joint operation on 11th and 12th March, the Indian Coast Guard, apprehended a Pakistani Boat with 6 crew onboard and around 80 Kg of drugs worth approx Rs 480 crores. The boat was apprehended about 350 Km from Porbandar into the Arabian Sea in a sea-air… — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024

The coordinated effort was prompted by intelligence inputs, leading to the interception of the Pakistani nationals as they attempted to enter Indian territory on the previous night.

"A vessel carrying nearly 60 packets of contraband was seized around 180 nautical miles off the Porbandar coast. The boat with six Pakistani crew members is now being brought in for further investigation. The type of drug and its value are yet to be ascertained as the boat is being brought to the shore,” Sunil Joshi, superintendent of police, ATS told PTI.

This marks the second major drug consignment intercepted off Gujarat's coast in the past month. On February 28, authorities seized approximately 3,300 kg of drugs from a boat reportedly operated by suspected Pakistani crew members. The international market value of the seized drugs exceeded Rs 2,000 crore.

