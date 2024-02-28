Indian Navy, Narcotics Control Bureau Seize Large Cache of Drugs in Joint Operation

In a joint operation with the Narcotics Control Bureau, the Indian Navy seized a suspicious dhow carrying nearly 3300 kilograms of contraband, including 3089 kilograms of Charas, 158 kilograms of Methamphetamine, and 25 kilograms of Morphine. This marks the largest narcotics seizure in recent times. The interception was made possible through information provided by the P8I LRMR aircraft during a surveillance mission and collaboration with the narcotics bureau. The Indian Navy's Mission Deployed warship was redirected to intercept and apprehend the dhow successfully.

#IndianNavy in a coordinated ops with Narcotics Control Bureau, apprehended a suspicious dhow carrying almost 3300Kgs contraband (3089 Kgs Charas, 158 Kgs Methamphetamine 25 Kgs Morphine).

The largest seizure of narcotics, in quantity in recent times.@narcoticsbureaupic.twitter.com/RPvzI1fdLW — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) February 28, 2024

This significant drug bust, involving a substantial quantity of narcotics, was achieved through the collaborative efforts of the Indian Navy's mission-deployed assets and the NCB. The confiscated contraband, along with the boat and crew, were handed over to Law Enforcement Agencies at an Indian port on February 27, 2024.

The coordinated response between the Indian Navy and Law Enforcement Agencies underscores India's firm stance against narcotics trafficking in its maritime vicinity.