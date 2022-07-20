6-year-old girl chokes to death while eating chocolate in K'taka

Udupi, (Karnataka) July 20 In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was choked to death after gulping the chocolate in Bijur village near Baindur town in Udupi district on Wednesday.

The deceased schoolgirl has been identified as Samanvi, a first standard student of Vivekananda English Medium School. According to police, the incident took place when the girl was boarding the school bus near her house.

Samanvi was not willing to go to school on Wednesday. However, the parents and family members convinced her to go to school. Her mother, Suprita Poojari also gave a chocolate to persuade her.

Seeing the school van coming, the girl in a hurry gulped the chocolate with the wrapper into her mouth, police said.

When she ran, the girl swallowed the chocolate with the cover which choked her to death. The girl collapsed at the door of the school bus. The family, friends and driver of the vehicle attempted to revive her and also shifted her to a private hospital immediately.

However, the doctors declared her dead and sent the body for postmortem.

Police say that the exact cause of death will be known once they receive the postmortem report. The school authorities have declared a holiday in the school. Baindur police are investigating the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor