60-year-old man throws acid on 48-year-old woman after breakup

A 60-year-old man has attacked his 48-year-old girlfriend. According to information received, a 60-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman had an affair in Betiya, Bihar. The two had been dating for the past several days. However, for some reason the same breakup happened. It has come to light that there was an argument between the children. An angry 60-year-old boyfriend threw acid directly on his 48-year-old girlfriend. The incident has caused a stir in the area.

The 48-year-old was critically injured in the acid attack. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The two have been dating for a long time. However, the distance between the two was created by the children. The victim has said in front of the camera that she does not love this man. But their love affair is being discussed in the village.

According to the accused, his wife died 12 years ago. After that he fell in love with 48-year-old woman. "We have had a good relationship for many years. But the kids made it all go wrong. But being in the same village, we often come across each other. I did not throw acid," he said.