62 FIRs registered, liquor worth Rs 7 lakh seized in Haryana ahead of polls

Gurugram, Aug 27 District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav directed the officers and employees to keep a strict watch on the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Yadav directed officials while addressing a meeting with concerned officials of the four assembly constituencies of the district here in Gurugram on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) Balpreet Singh said, that after the implementation of Model Code of Conduct, 62 FIRs have been registered against the concerned persons and liquor worth Rs 7 lakh has been seized. At the same time, hoardings and banners have been removed from 2,155 places.

Yadav informed that the district administration is fully prepared for fair and peaceful elections. The Election Commission has also issued several guidelines regarding the Model Code of Conduct.

"According to the instructions issued by the election commission, no candidate will be able to use any person's private land, building premises, or wall for campaigning purposes like hanging flags, pasting posters and writing slogans," Yadav said.

“If anyone found floating norms, strict action will be taken against them as well as their supporters and workers. The officials of the concerned assembly should fix the responsibility of his subordinate officers and ensure that the campaign material is removed with immediate effect,” Yadav added.

He said that it has come to his notice that after removing the campaign material in some places, hoardings are being put up again by political parties. At the same time, even after the implementation of the code of conduct, the campaign of the candidate is going on in some autos and other vehicles.

The District Election Officer was directed to identify such persons and register an FIR against them.

The District Election Officer clarified that the candidates can use banner posters for the election campaign at their residence, office, or campaign vehicle and can open an office for the election campaign.

The expenditure incurred in opening offices during the election will be within the scope of the instructions given by the Election Commission.

Yadav also expressed displeasure over the working style of the four Joint Commissioners of the civic body regarding the removal of promotional material and also gave instructions to issue show cause notice to them.

